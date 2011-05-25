Scotland hooker Fergus Thomson to miss World Cup

Thomson played in the 2007 World Cup

Scotland head coach Andy Robinson has been dealt a World Cup blow, with Glasgow hooker Fergus Thomson ruled out of the tournament.

Thomson, 27, is facing six months on the sidelines after a recurrence of a shoulder injury resulted in the Warriors forward requiring surgery.

"I'm gutted at missing out on the chance to compete at the World Cup," said Thomson.

Thomson has eight caps for Scotland and featured at the 2007 World Cup.

Robinson expressed his sympathy for Thomson, saying: "It's obviously disappointing news for Fergus but we wish him a speedy recovery."

The Glasgow star vowed to make it back into Sean Lineen's team as soon as possible.

"My focus will be on working hard with the Glasgow physios on my rehab so that I can be back challenging for a place with the Warriors as soon as possible," he said.

Robinson has yet to call up a replacement for Thomson to the Scotland training squad for the World Cup, which starts in September.

Meanwhile, Lineen has added to the club's back row selection battle by securing Rory Pitman on a six-month loan from Ospreys.

The 21-year-old, who has represented Wales at under-16, under-18 and under-20 level, is primarily a No.8, but is also at home at blindside flanker or in the second row.