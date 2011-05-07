Jeremy Guscott's Premiership predictions
SATURDAY
Bath v Newcastle
Verdict: Bath to win with a try bonus point.
Exeter v Wasps
Verdict: Exeter to win by at least 10 points.
Gloucester v Sale
Verdict: Gloucester to win with a try bonus point.
Harlequins v Saracens
Verdict: Saracens to win by about seven points.
Report: Harlequins 13-16 Saracens
Leicester v London Irish
Verdict: Leicester to win by at least 10 points.
Report: Leicester 32-23 London Irish
Northampton v Leeds Carnegie
Verdict: Northampton to win with a try bonus point.