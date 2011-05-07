Jeremy Guscott's Premiership predictions

From the section

SATURDAY

Bath v Newcastle

Verdict: Bath to win with a try bonus point.

Report: Bath 42-12 Newcastle

Exeter v Wasps

Verdict: Exeter to win by at least 10 points.

Report: Exeter 21-8 Wasps

Gloucester v Sale

Verdict: Gloucester to win with a try bonus point.

Report: Gloucester 68-17 Sale

Harlequins v Saracens

Verdict: Saracens to win by about seven points.

Report: Harlequins 13-16 Saracens

Leicester v London Irish

Verdict: Leicester to win by at least 10 points.

Report: Leicester 32-23 London Irish

Northampton v Leeds Carnegie

Verdict: Northampton to win with a try bonus point.

Report: Northampton 31-24 Leeds