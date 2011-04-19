Wasps suspend Andy Powell and Tim Payne

Powell (left) and Payne will be subject to an internal investigation

London Wasps have suspended Wales number eight Andy Powell and ex-England prop Tim Payne following an incident in a west London pub on Monday.

The Premiership club said the players will not feature while an internal investigation is ongoing.

Payne, 31, featured for Wasps in Sunday's 51-18 Premiership win over Leeds at Adams Park.

Powell, 29, was not in the matchday squad and instead watched the game from the stands.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 22.30 to reports of an altercation at the Walkabout Public House on Shepherds Bush Green, W12.

"An incident is being investigated by officers from the violent crime unit at Hammersmith and Fulham police. No one has yet been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing."

Powell, who joined Wasps from Cardiff Blues in the summer, pleaded guilty to driving a golf buggy while unfit through drink in March last year. He was banned from driving for 15 months and fined £1,000 as a result.

The 17-times capped Welshman has made 21 appearances for Wasps this season, scoring five points.

Payne arrived at Adams Park from Cardiff in 2003 and has since gone on to play 215 times for Wasps, and has 22 England caps to his name.