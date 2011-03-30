Dragons sign scrum-half Joe Bedford from Rotherham

Bedford played against the Ospreys for Leeds in 2010 in the LV= Cup

Newport Gwent Dragons have signed former England Under-21s scrum-half Joe Bedford on a two-year deal from Rotherham.

The 27-year-old originally joined Rotherham on loan from Saracens in 2005.

"Joe has had previous experience working with Darren Edwards [Dragons coach],'' said Dragons rugby manager Rob Beale.

"And we see that very much as strengthening our scrum-half stable."

Added Beale: "Together with Wayne Evans, who has been ever-present in our team for the last couple of years, and young Jonthan Evans, is the future of the region."

Bedford, who has a reputation as having a sharp pass and a polished running game, played for Leeds before re-joining Rotherham.

But he is unlikely to be the last player the Dragons recruit as Beale revealed the region are looking to strengthen their midfield.

"At the moment we are looking for a couple of centres., and we are trawling the world to try to pick up a bit of quality there," insisted Beale.