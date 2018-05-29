'There's no fear in the squad' - Maguire's rise from fan to World CupFootball
England's Te'o out of South Africa tour
England centre Ben Te'o is ruled out of the three-Test tour of South Africa and needs surgery on a quad injury.
England centre Ben Te'o is ruled out of the three-Test tour of South Africa and needs surgery on a quad injury.
Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall commits his future to the club by signing a contract extension.
Meet Ryan and Jordan Olowofela, the 20-year-old identical twins featuring for England in sevens and at under-20 level.
Lloyd Williams and Cory Allen return for Wales sevens for the World Series leg in London at the weekend.
Watch Scrum V highlights of Leinster defeating defending champions Scarlets in the Pro14 final.
Chris Ashton tells the Rugby Union Weekly podcast about his desperation to score tries and reveals that his mum used to give him a pound for every one.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
How to get into rugby union - through the age groups up to the 15-player game or try rugby sevens, which made its Olympic debut in 2016.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with BBC 5 live and World Service plus our rugby union commentary listings.
This week's sport on the BBC includes England v Pakistan in the second Test, Challenge Cup quarter-finals and the Epsom Derby.