Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Simm came through at St Helens but opted to try his hand in Australia at Queensland Cup level

Castleford Tigers have signed former St Helens centre Josh Simm from Australian side Wynnum-Manly Seagulls on a two-year deal for the 2024 Super League.

The 22-year-old scored eight tries in 23 games for the Queensland Cup side in 2023, having left his hometown club Saints after the 2022 campaign.

Simm has also had stints at Leigh and Hull FC during his career in England, and has 10 tries in 29 domestic games.

"I went over to Australia and really thrived over there," Simm said.

"I'm excited to show people what I can do, I've got a lot of people to prove wrong. It's brilliant and the full-time environment is going to help, I've had a good time in Australia and I'm excited to show people what I can do."

Cas have already signed Batley's Josh Hodson, Papua New Guinea pair Nixon Putt and Sylvester Namo, plus Sydney Roosters back-rower Elie El-Zakhem.