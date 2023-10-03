Andre Savelio will play under his father Lokeni's former team-mate Ian Watson

Back-rower Andre Savelio will join Huddersfield Giants on a two-year deal from the 2024 Super League season, following his departure from Hull FC.

The 28-year-old scored three tries in 18 games for Hull in 2023 but confirmed his exit this year along with Adam Swift, who also joined the Giants.

Savelio started at St Helens, before spells at Castleford, Warrington, Brisbane Broncos and Hull.

"There's a whole host of reasons that I wanted to join," Savelio said.

"The potential in the playing roster, the coach, the mates that I already have there and ones that are going - obviously help. Just a fresh start, super excited."

New Zealand-born Savelio will link up with head coach Ian Watson at the Giants, someone who his father Lokeni played for at Salford during his own career.

There are also plenty of other familiar faces for the back-rower, who has 31 tries in 141 career games in total.

"It's an easy answer for me, he was the genuine reason I signed here," Savelio said of Watson.

"I had Jake Connor in my ear mithering me too, but I said this to Watto after I signed, when I was walking in to meet him I'd already kind of made my mind up on my future, but a meeting that was probably meant to be 40 minutes ended up being two-and-a-half hours and by the time I walked out I knew this move was 100% the best for me."

Watson added: "Andre is one of them where we want a player who is going to come in an really challenge for a starting position in the team and put a few players under pressure and push a few players in terms of that competitive attitude."