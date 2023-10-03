Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Wingfield has scored one try for St Helens this season, in their Challenge Cup win over Halifax in May

St Helens forward Jake Wingfield has signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the Super League club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old came through the club's academy and went on to make his debut in 2020 against Salford Red Devils.

He has since made 37 appearances which includes last season's Grand Final win over Leeds Rhinos and their World Club Challenge win against Penrith Panthers.

"With the success we have had, it feels like a no-brainer," Wingfield said.

"I've enjoyed my time here for the last three years in the first team and progressing through the system.

"I've been at the club seven years now and there is no other place I would rather be."

Wingfield has missed most of this season with a shoulder injury and made his most recent appearance in their golden point win against Leeds in May.

"I know I've had some inconsistency coming from injuries but that is part and parcel of the game. Hopefully, I have better luck in the next couple of years and get a good run of games.

"I feel like I'll progress a lot more and work my way into that [matchday] seventeen as a consistent spot."