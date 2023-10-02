Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Tindall was one of several Leeds players to make their debuts against Catalans during the Covid pandemic in the 2020 season

Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos winger Liam Tindall on a two-year deal for the 2024 Super League season onwards.

The 21-year-old has scored two tries in 23 games for the Rhinos and 11 in 41 in total including loan spells at Doncaster and Bradford.

England Knights international Tindall can also play full-back and will help to fill the gap left by Adam Swift's departure to Huddersfield.

"It's a big club with a big fanbase," Tindall said.

"They are a club building for the future and there's a good chance for me to get some strong minutes under my belt next year which was a big draw for me to come to Hull FC because it's been a frustrating couple of years in terms of getting consistent game time."

Hull have also signed former Leeds team-mate and full-back Jack Walker, while back-rower arrival Jayden Okunbor is also capable of playing in the three-quarters having done so previously in his career.

Recent debutant Lewis Martin showed his promise in the final regular season game against St Helens, while Darnell McIntosh, Davy Litten, Cam Scott, Mitjeli Vulikijapani, Manoa Wacokecoke and Harvey Barron are all part of the Black and Whites plans out wide.

"Liam is a young and enthusiastic individual, and he is keen to make himself a regular player in Super League on the wing," head coach Tony Smith added.

"His strongest attributes are his speed and his back-field carry, something we have identified as an area of focus, but what I really like about Liam is his willingness to learn."