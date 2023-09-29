Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Crowther has played seven matches for Warrington Wolves since his July move from Wakefield Trinity

Jordan Crowther has signed a two-year contract extension with Warrington Wolves.

The forward, 26, who only arrived at the club from Wakefield Trinity in July, will remain at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until November 2025.

"Since I arrived here, I've probably had the most enjoyable time of my career," he said.

Crowther is in the Wolves squad for the play-off eliminator away to St Helens on Saturday (12:45 BST).

He has made seven appearances for the club since his mid-season switch from relegated Trinity, and next season he will get to link up with Warrington's incoming head coach Sam Burgess.

"Sam is a massive name in the game - especially as a middle and a fellow Yorkshireman," Crowther told the club's website. external-link

"I can't wait to pick his brain and hopefully he can take me to that next step and improve my game further."