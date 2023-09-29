Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Nixon Putt scored two tries and was player of the match in Papua New Guinea's win over Wales in last year's World Cup

Castleford Tigers have signed forward Nixon Putt, while Joe Westerman has agreed a two-year contract extension.

Papua New Guinea international Putt, 27, joins from Australian second-tier side Central Queensland Capras.

Loose forward Westerman, 33, who has made 154 appearances across two spells with the club, will stay with the Tigers until 2025.

The Tigers finished 11th in Super League, only four points above bottom side Wakefield Trinity.

Putt was part of the Papua New Guinea squad at last year's World Cup and will now move to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

"I'm really excited because it's like my dream come true," he told the Castleford website. external-link

Westerman, who has played in Super League for four clubs after spells with Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Wakefield, has been the Tigers' player of the year in each of the last two seasons.

"I always wanted to end my career at Cas," Westerman said. external-link

"It's something that's really close to me and I've been a Cas supporter since I was about six years old, so I love the club and I want to play my best rugby here and do my best to take Cas as far as I can."