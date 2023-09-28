Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Deon Cross has been given a new two-year contract, with the option of a further year, by Salford Red Devils.

The 27-year-old centre has been rewarded for his haul of 19 tries in 57 appearances in two seasons at the club.

St Helens product Cross arrived at the club in 2022 and was switched from the wing to centre by head coach Paul Rowley.

He previously played for Rochdale Hornets, Barrow Raiders and Widnes Vikings.

"I had a scholarship at St Helens when I was 15 or 16 and then got released - I just wasn't good enough," Cross said.

"I played amateur and then had a couple of years in the Championship.

"I was fortunate to get a call from [Salford director of rugby and operations] Ian Blease and he was willing to offer me a 12-month contract, with the option of staying if it worked out."