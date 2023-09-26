Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Charnley scored 26 tries in 25 games for Leigh, but was pipped to the top-scorer prize by Tom Johnstone and Abbas Miski

Super League eliminator: Hull KR v Leigh Venue: Craven Park Date: Friday, 29 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC 5 Sports Extra and BBC local radio, live text on BBC Sport website and app

Leigh winger Josh Charnley has been preparing for life after rugby league by honing his skills on building sites.

But, while his bricklaying talents have been improving no end, he's not contemplating retirement. Not while he's still knocking down the walls of opposition defences in emphatic fashion.

It's been a season of redemption for one of Super League's all-time top try-scorers.

His 26 tries in 25 matches helped newly promoted Leigh comfortably claim a place in the play-offs. He was only one try away from being Super League's regular-season top-scorer in 2023. He was a major player in the Leopards' Challenge Cup success.

And, 10 years after his last selection, he found himself back in the Super League Dream Team this week.

Now he's hoping to be a part of a Leigh side that makes it to a historic Grand Final - just a year after promotion.

They begin their campaign at Hull KR on Friday in the eliminator round of the play-offs.

After a spell at Warrington ended unhappily, this season with Leigh - who he joined midway through the 2022 campaign - has been his most enjoyable ever.

"I thought the whole 'rugby' experience had gone, I'd fully committed myself to retiring," Charnley told this week's 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"But being part of this team this year has been something special."

Rebuilding, brick by brick

The 32-year-old began his career with Wigan, scoring at nearly a try a game in his 172 appearances with the club.

He switched to rugby union with Sale for a couple of years, before his league return with Warrington in 2018.

His time at the Wolves ended on a sour note when he found himself no longer part of Daryl Powell's plans, resulting in his switch to Leigh.

And that's when thoughts about halting his playing career took a firm hold.

So had he not found a new zest for the game with the Leopards, what would he be doing?

"Bricklaying. I'm a qualified bricklayer," he said. "I work on my days off now to get the experience.

Josh Charnley was part of Leigh's Challenge Cup win over Hull KR - their play-off opponents - back in August

"I work for a company who were my sponsor at Sale. Ever since, I've worked on my off-season, as well as days off, so that when I retire it won't be a shock to the system."

This is not just about preparing for retirement, Charnley reckons that being at the building site helps make him a better player.

"It helps you appreciate what you've got [as a professional rugby league player]. Wigan used to do it years ago, when you were coming through in the first team, you'd go on two weeks' work experience.

"You'd train at five in the morning, then you'd go to work all day, then you'd train at night. Just makes you grasp what you've got. You've got to respect it.

"I just enjoy being out there learning on my days off. I'm with a team; when people retire they always say they miss being in a team and with a schedule.

"I have a schedule of work. And I'm in a gang of lads who I enjoy being with so it won't be a bad transition."

Earning a new deal, and hoping to smash a record

As he and his Leigh team-mates prepare for a crack at making the Grand Final, Charnley is fully committed to a future on the field.

He has been given an RFL testimonial next year, for his services to the game, and he's even thinking beyond that - as long as he can persuade Leopards' owner Derek Beaumont.

"I'll enjoy next year, and if Derek gets the cheque book out and offers me a new deal, I'd definitely like to stay and finish my career for this club," he laughed.

"They gave me the opportunity to rekindle my love for the sport, so I'd definitely want to give them something back."

With all his try-scoring achievements, he has his eye on one target that would be extra special - becoming the most prolific try-scorer in the Super League era.

Ex-Leeds stand-off Danny McGuire currently tops the table with 247 tries. Hull KR's Ryan Hall currently has 238 and Charnley is in third with 229.

Hall has agreed a new deal for another season with the Robins, making it potentially a nervous race to the top for the two fliers.

"I've been lucky enough to be in teams where I've been scoring tries, like this year I've been lucky enough to score 26," the Chorley-born winger added. "It's about being in the right team at the right time.

Josh Charnley (centre) and Ryan Hall (right) are rivals for the Super League top scorer mantle, but have been England team-mates in the past

"I think I went one year at Warrington where I only scored three tries. But me and Hally are pushing for that top spot, and I think because he's signed for another year, he's going for it as well as me," he said.

"It's one of those things that would be a massive achievement, but I'm just lucky enough to be amongst a group of players that have scored those tries.

"I'm happy where I am at the minute and I'm enjoying the sport."