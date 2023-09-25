Wigan to be without suspended Bevan French, Harvie Hill and Kaide Ellis for Super League play-off semi-final
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wigan Warriors will be without Bevan French, Harvie Hill and Kaide Ellis for their upcoming Super League play-off semi-final after they received one-game bans following their win against Leigh.
Friday's 10-6 win ensured Matt Peet's side won the League Leaders' Shield.
French was charged for contact with a match official, Hill for striking while Ellis was charge for a high tackle.
Wigan will play the lowest-ranked winner from this weekend's eliminators stage of this season's play-offs.
Meanwhile, Leigh's Tom Amone was given a one-game suspension for a grade B charge of dangerous contact following their defeat by Wigan.
St Helens will also be without George Delaney after he was given a one-game ban for a grade C high tackle charge.
Leigh take on Hull KR on Friday in the first of this season's eliminators while reigning champions St Helens face Warrington on Saturday.