Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan's Bevan French has scored 17 tries in 27 appearances for the club so far this season

Wigan Warriors will be without Bevan French, Harvie Hill and Kaide Ellis for their upcoming Super League play-off semi-final after they received one-game bans following their win against Leigh.

Friday's 10-6 win ensured Matt Peet's side won the League Leaders' Shield.

French was charged for contact with a match official, Hill for striking while Ellis was charge for a high tackle.

Wigan will play the lowest-ranked winner from this weekend's eliminators stage of this season's play-offs.

Meanwhile, Leigh's Tom Amone was given a one-game suspension for a grade B charge of dangerous contact following their defeat by Wigan.

St Helens will also be without George Delaney after he was given a one-game ban for a grade C high tackle charge.

Leigh take on Hull KR on Friday in the first of this season's eliminators while reigning champions St Helens face Warrington on Saturday.