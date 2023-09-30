Super League: St Helens 16-8 Warrington Wolves - Saints keep hopes of fifth straight title alive
|Betfred Super League
|St Helens (8) 16
|Tries: Dodd, Makinson Goals: Percival 4
|Warrington (0) 8
|Try: Wrench Goals: Ratchford 2
Defending Super League champions St Helens kept their hopes of a fifth straight title alive with victory over Warrington in their eliminator play-off.
Saints will now visit Catalans Dragons on Friday for a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 14 October.
More to follow.
St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Percival, Hopoate, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Lees, Roby, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles
Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Bell, Mbye, Walmsley
Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Wrench, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Harrison, Walker, Kasiano, Currie, Nicholson, Crowther
Interchanges: Mata'utia, Clark, Philbin, Bullock, Dudson
Referee: Ben Thaler
