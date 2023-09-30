Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lewis Dodd opened the scoring for St Helens against Warrington

Betfred Super League St Helens (8) 16 Tries: Dodd, Makinson Goals: Percival 4 Warrington (0) 8 Try: Wrench Goals: Ratchford 2

Defending Super League champions St Helens kept their hopes of a fifth straight title alive with victory over Warrington in their eliminator play-off.

Saints will now visit Catalans Dragons on Friday for a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 14 October.

More to follow.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Percival, Hopoate, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Lees, Roby, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles

Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Bell, Mbye, Walmsley

Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Wrench, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Harrison, Walker, Kasiano, Currie, Nicholson, Crowther

Interchanges: Mata'utia, Clark, Philbin, Bullock, Dudson

Referee: Ben Thaler