Close menu

Super League: St Helens 16-8 Warrington Wolves - Saints keep hopes of fifth straight title alive

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments2

Lewis Dodd scores for St Helens
Lewis Dodd opened the scoring for St Helens against Warrington
Betfred Super League
St Helens (8) 16
Tries: Dodd, Makinson Goals: Percival 4
Warrington (0) 8
Try: Wrench Goals: Ratchford 2

Defending Super League champions St Helens kept their hopes of a fifth straight title alive with victory over Warrington in their eliminator play-off.

Saints will now visit Catalans Dragons on Friday for a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 14 October.

More to follow.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Percival, Hopoate, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Lees, Roby, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles

Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Bell, Mbye, Walmsley

Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Wrench, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Harrison, Walker, Kasiano, Currie, Nicholson, Crowther

Interchanges: Mata'utia, Clark, Philbin, Bullock, Dudson

Referee: Ben Thaler

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Comment posted by Dinglebert, today at 14:49

    As usual it was Warringtons year to win nowt !

  • Comment posted by Morty, today at 14:46

    So it's not Wire's year? Again?

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured