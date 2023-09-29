Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Hall scored his 240th Super League try with the Robins second, closing in on Danny McGuire's 247

Betfred Super League Hull KR (14) 20 Tries: Walker, Hall, Luckley Goals: Schneider 4 Leigh (2) 6 Tries: Charnley Goals: Reynolds

Hull KR exacted revenge for their Challenge Cup final loss to Leigh Leopards with a Super League play-off eliminator victory at Craven Park.

Jack Walker and Ryan Hall tries, plus three goals from Brad Schneider ensured the Robins led at half-time, after Ben Reynolds had put Leigh up off the tee.

Sam Luckley powered over within minutes of the second-half kicking off, and it looked like Rovers were on course.

Josh Charnley's try gave Leigh hope but it was in vain as the hosts held out.

Hull KR: Walker; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Schneider; Sue, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Abdull, Litten, Storton, Luckley [Kennedy]

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Gildart, Chamberlain, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Hughes, O'Donnell, Wardle

Interchanges: Mellor, Nakubuwai, Holmes, Davis [Seumanufagai]

Referee: Jack Smith