Wakefield Trinity were relegated from Super League having won just four of their 27 league games this season

Relegated Super League club Wakefield Trinity are to be taken over by DIY Kitchens marketing director Matt Ellis after an agreement was reached.

Ellis said, external-link should the deal go through the legal completion stage, they aim to return to Super League and challenge for the top six.

He also plans to appoint ex-Warrington boss Daryl Powell on a four-year deal.

Ellis went on to state that he expects to complete the deal to purchase the west Yorkshire club within 14 days.

"I am sure, just like myself and everyone associated with the club, you are feeling deeply saddened by the club ultimately failing to maintain Super League status for the first time since 1999," he said in a message to fans.

"This is not through a lack of effort from Mark Applegarth but ultimately we haven't been good enough.

"We now need to move on to the next chapter in the club's history."

Wakefield were relegated this season following a dismal spell of form, which saw them win just four of 27 league games in 2023.

Ellis' arrival at Belle Vue comes as they prepare to open their new East Stand, which has been built over the course of this season.

"It is vital that future success on the field and initiatives off the field in the areas of stadium, finance, community and fandom are fully geared to our eventual successful pursuit of IMG Grade A status," Ellis added.

"I love a challenge and whilst relegation is not what anyone wants, we can turn it into an adventure. Let's get the feel-good factor back at the club whilst going to visit some grounds we haven't been to for many a year.

"Let's prove to everyone in the Championship what a big club we are and support the team in numbers home and away. Daryl will put together a team that will give its all and make you proud."