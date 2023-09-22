Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan Warriors will now miss out on Sunday's final at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium

Wigan Warriors have been removed from this season's Academy Grand Final after it emerged they had made 12 interchanges during their semi-final against Warrington last weekend.

The Cherry and Whites' total was four more than the limit of eight.

Wigan had won 18-12 against the Wire, who have now been reinstated and will face St Helens in Sunday's final.

In a statement, the Rugby Football League said that it understood it was a "difficult decision to reach".

"The Board recognises the emotion on all sides here and especially the impact on everyone involved."