Kenny Edwards played for Parramatta in the NRL before moving to Super League

Castleford Tigers back-rower Kenny Edwards will retire from rugby league at the end of the current Super League season and will return to Australia.

The 34-year-old, who was born in New Zealand but spent his National Rugby League career in Australia with Parramatta, played 189 career games.

He won the Challenge Cup with Catalans Dragons and also played for Huddersfield before joining the Tigers.

"My body is breaking down a bit too so now is the perfect time," Edwards said

"The club have got a young crop of players coming through next year, so it's time for me to move on.

"More than anything I just want to take my kids home. They're missing Australia and they've been a big influence. They've been wanting to go home now for a couple of years.

"I've got a new opportunity in the next phase of my life, so that's another big reason."