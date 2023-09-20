Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Martin Gleeson played 117 games for Warrington during his career

Warrington Wolves have appointed former player Martin Gleeson to their staff as a first-team coach on a two-year deal.

Gleeson, 43, will be part of ex-England forward Sam Burgess' new-look coaching team when he takes over in 2024.

Former England and Great Britain centre Gleeson scored 48 tries in 117 games for the Wire, and also spent time at Wigan, St Helens and Huddersfield.

He coached in union with England and Wasps most recently, before re-joining Wolves on an initial short-term basis.

"I've only been with the group a short period of time but have fallen in love with the place and the players," Gleeson told the club's website. external-link

"I'm excited by the potential of where we can take this team going forward in tandem with Sam.

"I want to thank the club for the opportunity and feel this is the right move for me in my coaching career."