Stand-off Mikey Lewis was one of seven players to score a try for Hull KR at the Be Well Support Stadium

Betfred Super League Wakefield (6) 12 Tries: Tanginoa, Kay Goals: Dagger 2 Hull KR (18) 56 Tries: Walker, Lewis, Storton, Schneider 2, Opacic, Hall, Litten 2, Penalty Goals: Schneider 8

Hull KR thrashed relegated Wakefield Trinity to jump into fourth spot and grab a home Super League play-off tie.

They overcame a difference of 34 points to leapfrog Leigh Leopards and set up a match with them in the eliminators at Sewell Group Craven Park next Friday.

Brad Schneider and Jez Litten scored two tries with one each for Jake Walker, Mikey Lewis, Matty Storton, Tom Opacic, Ryan Hall and a penalty try.

Bottom club Wakefield's scores came from Kelepi Tanginoa and Liam Kay.

The Robins have been in fantastic form since that agonising golden-point extra-time defeat to Leigh at Wembley in the Challenge Cup in August, using that pain to fuel their play-off charge.

Victory over Salford Red Devils last Saturday had secured their top-six spot but they were after a home match in the eliminators next weekend.

They made the ideal start with a try inside five minutes as Lewis' chip over the defence set up Walker to dive over, before Lewis grabbed a second shortly after.

But Wakefield, whose 24-year spell in Super League will come to an end following relegation, halved the deficit as second-row Tanginoa burst through from close range.

However, the 12-point advantage was restored before the break as Storton powered over after good work from Lewis.

Kay's score shortly after the restart again reduced it to a six-point game, but from here the Robins cut loose.

Schneider crossed and with Max Jowitt in the sin-bin, they took full advantage against a youthful Trinity containing three teenage debutants to rack up the points with Opacic, Schneider again, and a penalty score extending their lead.

It was left to veteran left-winger Hall, with a typical score in the corner, to grab the try that tilted the points difference in their favour with Leigh losing at home to Wigan Warriors.

Further gloss was added to the scoreline as the Robins kept their foot on the gas to record a fifth win in six games as they matched their best-ever regular season finish in Super League, achieved in 2009.

And how they would love revenge for that Wembley loss by knocking Leigh out of the play-offs when they travel over to East Yorkshire.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kay, Pratt, Croft, Kershaw; Dagger, Gale; Atoni, Hood, Bowden, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts.

Interchanges: Smith, Battye, Salabio, Schofield.

Sin-bin: Jowitt (58).

Hull KR: Walker; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Schneider; Luckley, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Hadley, Minchella.

Interchanges: Abdull, Sue, Litten, Aydin.

Referee: Chris Kendall.