Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Scrum-half Lewis Dodd was one of the try scorers as St Helens recorded a ninth straight Super League win

Betfred Super League St Helens (8) 30 Tries: Percival, Dodd. Lomax, Welsby 2 Goals: Percival 5 Hull FC (0) 12 Tries: Martin, Scott Goals: Hoy 2

St Helens recorded a ninth successive Super League win with a comfortable victory over Hull FC but missed out on retaining the League Leaders' Shield.

They finish the regular season in third and will face Warrington Wolves at home in the eliminators on 30 September.

Mark Percival, Lewis Dodd, Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby, with two, scored the tries with Lewis Martin and Cameron Scott crossing for the visitors.

Hull, who suffered a sixth straight loss, finish the season in 10th.

Given they needed a big win or favours from elsewhere to have any chance of claiming the League Leaders' Shield, there was surprise when Saints opted to take the two points from an early Percival goal instead of going for a try.

In fact, Percival's try was the only one in the first half as they squandered a few chances and found Hull obdurate opponents.

However, they only needed to wait two minutes after the break for another as Dodd chased Jonny Lomax's kick to dive over.

Academy graduate Martin then scored on his Super League debut to reduce the arrears for the Black and Whites, but Lomax and Welsby made certain of the win despite Hull centre Scott completing the try scoring.

However, with Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons both winning, there was nothing the Saints could do as they ended the regular season in third, their lowest finish since 2017.

But since a narrow home defeat by Catalans and then a surprise Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Leigh Leopards in successive weeks in July, Saints have slipped into top gear.

Paul Wellens' side do go into the play-offs in fine form, though, although their path is harder this time around.

If they first get past Warrington at the Totally Wicked Stadium, they would then have to win in Perpignan against Catalans to even reach the Grand Final.

But given their illustrious history, never write off St Helens when it comes to the play-offs.

More to follow.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Hopoate; Lomax, Dodd; Mata'utia, Roby, Lees, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: Walmsley, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Delaney, Mbye.

Hull FC: Litten; Martin, Tuimavave, Scott, McIntosh; Hoy, Clifford; Satae, Dwyer, Taylor, Lane, Fash, Cator.

Interchanges: Lovodua, Brown, Gardiner, Jebson.

Referee: Ben Thaler.