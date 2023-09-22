Close menu

Super League: Leigh Leopards 6-10 Wigan Warriors - Cherry and Whites win League Leaders' Shield

Leigh (6) 6
Try: Lam Goal: Reynolds
Wigan (10) 10
Tries: Field, Wardle Goal: Smith

Wigan Warriors clinched Super League's 2023 League Leaders' Shield as they edged out rivals Leigh Leopards 10-6 on a tense night at Leigh Sports Village.

In an edgy match, during which there was no score by either side in the second half, Wigan held on to register their first league triumph since 2020.

Jai Field weaved Wigan ahead and Jake Wardle extended their lead but Lachlan Lam cut the deficit by half-time.

Oliver Gildart had a try ruled out but Leigh could not find a comeback.

Wigan's victory means they finish level on points with second-placed Catalans and third-placed St Helens after a remarkable end-of-season title race and take the League Leaders' Shield on points difference.

Having weathered a terrific Leigh performance in front of a partisan and record home crowd of 10,308, Warriors' reward for seeing out the win and ensuring first place is a week off before their home semi-final against the lowest-ranked winner from next weekend's eliminators.

It was a bitter defeat for Leigh as, in combination with Hull KR's resounding win over Wakefield, they slipped to fifth in the table at the end of the regular season, leading to them losing home advantage for their eliminator tie against the Robins in seven days' time.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Gildart, Chamberlain, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Hughes, O'Donnell, Wardle.

Interchanges: Mellor, Davis, Nakubuwai, Holmes.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Dupree, O'Neill, Ellis, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Powell, Mago, Hill, Nsemba.

Referee: Liam Moore.

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 22:21

    Oh my God that was tense!
    Have to say leighs try was a definite. Should of stood.
    BUT........... thankfully it wasn't. Phew.......
    Leigh really played well.
    Still got the main big competition to come.... 😨😨😨😨😨

  • Comment posted by A Cup Of Beans, today at 22:20

  • Comment posted by the city gent, today at 22:20

    great game spoilt by video ref, time to ban them , they take too long and just go with attacking team has the advantage , maybe use it only for foul play only . wigan have been mean in defence all season , honna be a great playoff series this year

  • Comment posted by curlydave, today at 22:20

    One of the most ridiculous disallowed tries. What's the point of a video ref, if he ignores what he sees with his own eyes? Leigh robbed, Wigan very lucky.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:19

    Intense match. Great attack and defence from both teams.
    Leigh were unlucky to have Gildarts try chalked off . Wigan v Saints final anyone !

  • Comment posted by bazo, today at 22:19

    100% a try for leigh,same old wigan always cheating, worst refereeing all season what a joke

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 22:17

    Leigh robbed .both teams great . Wigan tactics spot on . Round 2 in 2 weeks time at Wigan let's have a repeat

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 22:16

    The ref was an absolute disgrace tonight. Nothing that Leigh did would have stopped Wigan winning the League shield. Good luck to Wigan, the best team win the league but the ref was a disgrace.

