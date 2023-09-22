Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Super League Leigh (6) 6 Try: Lam Goal: Reynolds Wigan (10) 10 Tries: Field, Wardle Goal: Smith

Wigan Warriors clinched Super League's 2023 League Leaders' Shield as they edged out rivals Leigh Leopards 10-6 on a tense night at Leigh Sports Village.

In an edgy match, during which there was no score by either side in the second half, Wigan held on to register their first league triumph since 2020.

Jai Field weaved Wigan ahead and Jake Wardle extended their lead but Lachlan Lam cut the deficit by half-time.

Oliver Gildart had a try ruled out but Leigh could not find a comeback.

Wigan's victory means they finish level on points with second-placed Catalans and third-placed St Helens after a remarkable end-of-season title race and take the League Leaders' Shield on points difference.

Having weathered a terrific Leigh performance in front of a partisan and record home crowd of 10,308, Warriors' reward for seeing out the win and ensuring first place is a week off before their home semi-final against the lowest-ranked winner from next weekend's eliminators.

It was a bitter defeat for Leigh as, in combination with Hull KR's resounding win over Wakefield, they slipped to fifth in the table at the end of the regular season, leading to them losing home advantage for their eliminator tie against the Robins in seven days' time.

More to follow.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Gildart, Chamberlain, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Hughes, O'Donnell, Wardle.

Interchanges: Mellor, Davis, Nakubuwai, Holmes.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Dupree, O'Neill, Ellis, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Powell, Mago, Hill, Nsemba.

Referee: Liam Moore.