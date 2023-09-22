Close menu

Super League: Leeds Rhinos 46-0 Castleford Tigers - Hosts put big losses behind them with win

David Fustitu'a scored a hat-trick for Leeds Rhinos on his 150th career appearance
Betfred Super League
Leeds (22) 46
Tries: Hooley, Fusitu'a 3, Olpherts, Sinfield, Lisone, Walters Goals: Martin 7
Castleford (0) 0

Leeds Rhinos atoned for two successive thumpings as they ended their season with a big Super League win over Castleford Tigers.

Luke Hooley got the Rhinos off the mark before David Fusitu'a and Derrell Olpherts padded out their advantage.

Jack Sinfield crossed to give Leeds a 22-0 half-time lead and Fusitu'a picked up where they left off on the restart.

Fusitu'a completed his hat-trick while Sam Lisone and Sam Walters added to the rout to round out the victory.

Both sides have had seasons to forget, with Leeds missing out on a play-off spot despite Rohan Smith leading them to the Super League Grand Final within the first five months of his tenure last year.

Castleford, meanwhile, came narrowly close to relegation this term having hovered around the foot of the table and tussling with Wakefield for bottom spot.

Leeds named a young side, with Alfie Edgell and Tom Nicholson-Watton making their debuts off the bench while Walters started in his final appearance for the club.

Coming into the game off the back of a 61-0 drubbing by Catalans, which itself came after a 50-0 humbling by Wigan, Leeds sought to put their recent woes behind them as they dominated the first half.

The hosts prospered from a well-timed run from Hooley to motor through a gap in the Castleford defence for their first try, while Fusitu'a worked onto Harry Newman's offload to add to their tally.

Olpherts got on the scoresheet before the break as he touched down in the corner and Sinfield intercepted and raced in just before the hooter.

Fusitu'a, on his 150th career appearance for Leeds, collected a kick to the corner to score his second try of the night but tempers flared as Liam Watts and Lisone were both sent to the bin after a coming together.

Lisone then scored Leeds' seventh try after his return to the field as he latched onto a Sinfield pass while Walters slid in to mark his final appearance in style.

Leeds: Hooley; Fusitu'a, Newman, Handley, Olpherts; Martin, Sinfield; Oledzki, O'Connor, Walters, Gannon, McDonnell, Donaldson.

Interchanges: Edgell, Lisone, Nicholson-Watton, Johnson.

Castleford: Rooney; Qareqare, Broadbent, Turner, Eden; Austin, Miller; Matagi, Horne, Massey, Edwards, Mellor, Lawler.

Interchanges: Mustapha, Martin, Hall, Watts.

Referee: James Vella.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by the city gent, today at 22:24

    worse thing that could have happened tonight, this win will keep smithand the board, be the same sh!tenext year now, i expected Cas to have a right go at us tonight !

  • Comment posted by Hugh Jarce, today at 22:14

    Where was Widope?

    • Reply posted by the city gent, today at 22:25

      the city gent replied:
      tending his plants in the attic like alot of wf10 residents

  • Comment posted by Norris McSquirter, today at 22:13

    My granny and her bingo pals could beat Castleford after 16 pints of Guinness a piece so give over kissing Leeds hinder end here. Smith will hopefully be handed his plane ticket home first thing in the morning.

  • Comment posted by DrTheopolis, today at 22:09

    "Atone" is a touch strong!

  • Comment posted by stephen rollinson, today at 22:09

    Too late to save Rohan Smith. This win is just papering over gigantic cracks in the club.
    We need new owners and, if not a new coach and quality players.
    Steve Rollinson

  • Comment posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, today at 22:08

    Well done Leeds. No positives from a Castleford point of view except the fans, over 1000 for an away game and the fact that this season, Wakefield Trinity were worse.

  • Comment posted by gingertompkins, today at 22:03

    i do not follow rugby league much where is castleford

    • Reply posted by User0546859077, today at 22:05

      User0546859077 replied:
      Just missed relegation!

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 22:02

    Come on most teams have beaten Castleford!

