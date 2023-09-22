Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

David Fustitu'a scored a hat-trick for Leeds Rhinos on his 150th career appearance

Betfred Super League Leeds (22) 46 Tries: Hooley, Fusitu'a 3, Olpherts, Sinfield, Lisone, Walters Goals: Martin 7 Castleford (0) 0

Leeds Rhinos atoned for two successive thumpings as they ended their season with a big Super League win over Castleford Tigers.

Luke Hooley got the Rhinos off the mark before David Fusitu'a and Derrell Olpherts padded out their advantage.

Jack Sinfield crossed to give Leeds a 22-0 half-time lead and Fusitu'a picked up where they left off on the restart.

Fusitu'a completed his hat-trick while Sam Lisone and Sam Walters added to the rout to round out the victory.

Both sides have had seasons to forget, with Leeds missing out on a play-off spot despite Rohan Smith leading them to the Super League Grand Final within the first five months of his tenure last year.

Castleford, meanwhile, came narrowly close to relegation this term having hovered around the foot of the table and tussling with Wakefield for bottom spot.

Leeds named a young side, with Alfie Edgell and Tom Nicholson-Watton making their debuts off the bench while Walters started in his final appearance for the club.

Coming into the game off the back of a 61-0 drubbing by Catalans, which itself came after a 50-0 humbling by Wigan, Leeds sought to put their recent woes behind them as they dominated the first half.

The hosts prospered from a well-timed run from Hooley to motor through a gap in the Castleford defence for their first try, while Fusitu'a worked onto Harry Newman's offload to add to their tally.

Olpherts got on the scoresheet before the break as he touched down in the corner and Sinfield intercepted and raced in just before the hooter.

Fusitu'a, on his 150th career appearance for Leeds, collected a kick to the corner to score his second try of the night but tempers flared as Liam Watts and Lisone were both sent to the bin after a coming together.

Lisone then scored Leeds' seventh try after his return to the field as he latched onto a Sinfield pass while Walters slid in to mark his final appearance in style.

Leeds: Hooley; Fusitu'a, Newman, Handley, Olpherts; Martin, Sinfield; Oledzki, O'Connor, Walters, Gannon, McDonnell, Donaldson.

Interchanges: Edgell, Lisone, Nicholson-Watton, Johnson.

Castleford: Rooney; Qareqare, Broadbent, Turner, Eden; Austin, Miller; Matagi, Horne, Massey, Edwards, Mellor, Lawler.

Interchanges: Mustapha, Martin, Hall, Watts.

Referee: James Vella.