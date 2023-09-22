Close menu

Super League: Huddersfield Giants 8-20 Warrington Wolves - Wire clinch play-off place

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments8

Stefan Ratchford in action for Warrington
Warrington centre Stefan Ratchford was perfect with the boot in his side's win at Huddersfield, which clinched a Super League play-off place
Betfred Super League
Huddersfield (4) 8
Tries: McQueen, Pryce
Warrington (12) 20
Tries: Dufty, Harrison Goals: Ratchford 6

Warrington claimed the sixth and final Super League play-off place with a tense final-day win over Huddersfield.

Wolves will face a trip to St Helens next weekend after early tries from Matt Dufty and Jamie Harrison, and Stefan Ratchford's impeccable kicking earned them victory in West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield hit back as Chris McQueen and Will Pryce went over.

But Ratchford kicked six goals from six attempts to make sure as Jake Connor missed both Giants conversions.

More to follow.

Huddersfield: Pryce; Halsall, Marsters, Naiqama, McGillvary; Connor, Lolohea; Ikahihifo, Milner, Greenwood, Hewitt, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Peats, Wilson, English, Cudjoe.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Wrench, Ratchford, Russell; Williams, Drinkwater; Mikaele, Walker, Harrison, Currie, Nicholson, Crowther.

Interchanges: D Clark, Kasiano, Philbin, Bullock.

Referee: Tom Grant.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by blatika, today at 22:26

    Ps all the best Wigan

  • Comment posted by blatika, today at 22:25

    Has a gaints fan thank god the seasons over woeful awful dismal uninspiring and truly dreadful apart from a great week away in perpigan

  • Comment posted by Reddevil1976, today at 22:19

    What an odd season but pleased we are in the playoffs. Let’s give it go. Leeds won it from here. Anything is possible.

  • Comment posted by Dinglebert, today at 22:19

    Saints to wallop these Warrington frauds next week.

  • Comment posted by stirty, today at 22:16

    Congratulations Wigan
    On winning the league.
    Now top 6 super league play offs.
    OK PREMIERSHIP PLAY OFFS.

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 22:04

    How on earth can you be c..p most of the season and still get into the playoffs ? Unbelievable!

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 22:09

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      Not be Salford (who must be more disappointed with their inconsistent season).
      Try the tenacity of Hull K.R.
      An odd season for Wire: a sound start, falter, sack the coach, falter more but still get an good win here and there and just keep the season going.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured