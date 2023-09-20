Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tara-Jane Stanley won the award in 2022

York Valkyrie's reigning Woman of Steel Tara Jane Stanley and St Helens' 2021 winner Jodie Cunningham are included in the six-strong nominee list for the 2023 award from Women's Super League.

Challenge Cup winners Saints also provide forwards Emily Rudge and Shona Hoyle, while Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach joins Stanley on the list.

Leeds have one representative, in England hooker Keara Bennett.

The winner will be named at the Super League awards on 10 October.

St Helens and York also provide two of the nominees for the head coach prize from the women's game, with Saints' Matty Smith and Valkyrie's Lindsay Anfield joined by Featherstone's Marie Colley.

Smith's Saints are in the hunt for the Grand Final having already won the Challenge Cup while York, under Anfield's stewardship, retained their League Leaders' Shield crown.

Colley took Featherstone to automatic promotion from Group Two of the WSL, finishing top above Barrow after a final-day tussle.

Three nominees have also been selected for the Young Player award - Huddersfield winger Amelia Brown, Leeds half-back Caitlin Casey and York centre Emma Kershaw.

The young player award is solely for players aged 19 or below.