Greg Eden scored on his Castleford debut against Warrington Wolves in 2011

Winger Greg Eden and forward Suaia Matagi will leave Castleford Tigers at the end of the 2023 season.

Eden, 32, has scored 112 tries in 121 games for the Tigers, beginning his career with the club and later returning for a second spell in 2017.

New Zealand and Samoa forward Matagi, 35, has played 49 games since joining from Huddersfield in 2021.

The Auckland-born front-rower has also played for New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Penrith and Parramatta Eels.

"Since the day that I got here I felt very welcome and I felt at home," Matagi said. "Not many teams get to go to the Grand Final so that's one of my highlights."

The exit of Eden, who was Super League's top scorer with 41 tries as Castleford reached the Grand Final in his first season back, means another departure from that class of 2017, with Nathan Massey also leaving this off-season.

Eden's 171 tries in 231 career games have taken in spells at Huddersfield, Hull KR, Salford and Brisbane Broncos in Australia, but the majority of his feats occurred at Wheldon Road where he has played as full-back, centre and in the halves in addition to his natural role.

"This club has been a massive part of my life," Eden said.

"It's going to be difficult moving away. I think it's the right thing for me and for the club as well at this point in my career."