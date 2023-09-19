Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jermaine McGillvary took his career tally to 252 tries with a double at Hull FC last week

Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary is to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old made his Giants debut in 2010 and will make his final appearance for them in Friday's home game against Warrington.

