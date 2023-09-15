Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Houghton is fifth on Hull FC's list of all-time appearance makers

Hull FC hooker Danny Houghton has signed a new one-year deal for the 2024 Super League season.

The 34-year-old has spent his entire career with his hometown club and has made 435 appearances.

He has won two Challenge Cups and was awarded the Steve Prescott Man of Steel for the 2016 campaign.

"I truly believe I still have lots left to give and that played a big role in helping me make my decision over my future," he told the club website. external-link

"It's also been down to enjoying my rugby in 2023. I feel like [head coach] Tony Smith is bringing the best out of me and that's all I really want as a player.

"I've still got that fire in my belly to keep improving, both on a personal level and as a group. It's exciting to be part of this transitional period."