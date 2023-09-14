Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jamie Shaul made his England debut against France in 2018 at Leigh Sports Village

Full-back Jamie Shaul will retire from professional rugby league when his Hull FC contract expires at the end of this season.

The 31-year-old scored 104 tries in 209 career games, including one England cap and 200 appearances for his hometown club for whom he debuted in 2013.

Shaul was twice a Challenge Cup winner with the Black and Whites, and also played in the 2013 final loss to Wigan.

"I feel like it's a good time to call it a day," Shaul said.

"I'm really happy with what I have achieved in the game. When I signed my first contract, I didn't think I'd even make an appearance so to do it for ten years is special.

"I used to come and watch this team and support them as a kid, and I've lived my boyhood dream."

The former Skirlaugh amateur follows Scott Taylor in deciding to end his career this autumn, with both playing for the club they followed in their youth.

Shaul was a Dream Team selection in 2016, having scored in Hull's first Wembley triumph over Warrington and helped them reach the play-offs.

"He will be remembered as one of the great Hull-born players of the modern era," chief executive James Clark said.

"As well as one of the most eye-catching full-backs to have worn the number one shirt at Hull FC, scoring countless memorable tries along the way in a special career."