Thomas Mikaele (left) arrived mid-season in 2022, while Peter Mata'utia (centre) and Greg Minikin followed former Castleford boss Daryl Powell for the start

Prop Thomas Mikaele and centres Peter Mata'utia and Greg Minikin will leave Warrington Wolves when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Hooker Daryl Clark, who has scored 51 tries in 240 Wire games, has already confirmed a move to Super League rivals St Helens at the end of his contract.

Mata'utia and Minikin, who both joined under Daryl Powell for 2022, have 54 and 20 appearances respectively.

Mikaele returned to Wire mid-season and has played 23 games for them.

Academy products Jack Darbyshire and Aiden Doolan will also depart.

"We would like to thank all of our departing players for their effort and commitment during their time with the Wire and we wish them all the best in their next chapters," the club said.

All six players will be given a presentation at Warrington's final home game of the season against St Helens on Friday.

New head coach Sam Burgess has signed St Helens centre Wesley Bruines to his squad already for 2024.