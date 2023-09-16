Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Keighran got a hat-trick for Catalans

Betfred Super League Catalans (28) 61 Tries: Keighran 3, Garcia, Davies 2, Johnstone 2, Pearce, Ikuvalu Goals: Keighran 9, Tomkins Drop-goal: Tomkins Leeds (0) 0

Catalans Dragons kept their League Leaders' Shield hopes alive as they thrashed a Leeds Rhinos side with nothing left to play for in Perpignan.

They raced into a 28-0 lead at half-time with Adam Keighran, Ben Garcia, Tom Johnstone and two Tom Davies tries as Leeds wilted in the south of France.

Mitchell Pearce got on the board, while Johnstone and Keighran scored again as Catalans racked up points.

Matt Ikuvalu crossed and Keighran made it a hat-trick as Dragons romped home.

With St Helens and Wigan both winning, Catalans had to take two points to stay in the hunt for top spot or at least a home semi-final which is afforded to the top two, and did so in dominant fashion.

They battered both edges of the Leeds defence, with Keighran and Johnstone contributing five between them - and their link up continually shredded the cover with pace and skill.

Tyrone May and Pearce had a platform to play from as Catalans dominated up front, and the back-line gorged on points.

Leeds had their top-six hopes checked by a 50-0 battering by leaders Wigan last week and this further crushing blow marks the end of their chances.

Rohan Smith will be concerned at the tail off, just 12 months after they won through to the semi-finals with a bruising play-off win in Perpignan.

Not even the return of Harry Newman has kickstarted their attacking verve, as the Rhinos lacked the position to play from.

Catalans, who are second, finish the regular season with a visit to Salford on Friday, leaders Wigan visit Leigh and third-placed St Helens host Hull FC.

Catalans: Tomkins; Davies, Ikuvalu, Keighran, Johnstone; May, Pearce, McMeeken, McIlorum, Navarrete, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchanges: Bousquet, Da Costa, Chan, Ma'u, Romano.

Leeds: Hooley; Fusitu'a, Newman, Handley, Olpherts; Martin, Sinfield, Oledzki, O'Connor, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, C. Smith.

Interchanges: Johnson, Lisone, Donaldson, Ruan, Edgell.

Referee: Ben Thaler.