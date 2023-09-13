Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Williams has scored 11 tries for Warrington this season and created 19

England captain George Williams will miss Warrington's Super League derby with rivals St Helens on Friday to recover from a thigh injury, says interim boss Gary Chambers.

The 28-year-old half-back has played 23 of 27 games in all competitions this year, notching 11 tries and 19 assists.

Warrington, sixth in the table, level on 26 points with Salford, need to win to help their bid for a top-six spot.

"He's been nursing it for weeks," said Chambers at Wednesday's press call.

"We got it scanned and it's not going to get better unless we give it a bit of rest.

"As George does, he battles through, and in all honesty he probably would be willing to go again but we've got Leon Hayes [as deputy].

"He plays and we view him as the future of our club."

After the home game with League Leaders Shield hopefuls Saints, Warrington finish the regular season with a visit to Huddersfield on Friday, 22 September.