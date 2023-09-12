Matt Peet's Wigan Warriors are currently top of Super League with two games of the regular season remaining

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has signed a new contract to remain with the Super League club for a further four years.

The 39-year-old initially joined Wigan as an academy player before moving into coaching at the club.

He took over from Adrian Lam as the club's head coach in late 2021, winning the Challenge Cup in his first season.

"The club is in my DNA, and as a leader, my role here is very clear," he told the club's website. external-link

"Walking into our environment every day, and seeing the quality of staff and players we have here, we're all committed to striving to be one of the best sporting organisations in the UK, and I'm incredibly proud to extend my time with the club.

"The board have shown great faith in me and I strive every day to repay that trust not just in a winning rugby team but one that represents Wigan with style and integrity."

Having begun his coaching career at Westhoughton and Wigan St Patrick's, he returned to the Cherry and Whites and took on the role of head of youth performance.

He briefly crossed codes to work at Sale Sharks before making the short trip back to Wigan to take up the role of assistant head coach.

Peet led the club to victory in his first attempt at silverware as head coach as they defeated Huddersfield Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 2022 Challenge Cup final.

"We have known for a while that we have a very talented coach on our hands. In a short space of time, Matt has grown into one of the most respected head coaches in Super League," chief executive Kris Radlinski said.

"Our board of directors recognised that Matt being here for four more years on a significant extension is such an important signing in the next evolution of our great club. I look forward to watching his journey unfold."