Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Schneider has kicked a total of 24 goals, two match-winning drop-goals and one try in the space of eight games for Hull KR

Hull KR half-back Brad Schneider will join NRL side Penrith Panthers following the conclusion of the 2023 Super League season.

The 22-year-old returns to Australia having joined Rovers on a short-term deal from Canberra Raiders in July.

Schneider scored a match-winning drop-goal against Leeds on his debut and repeated the feat against Wigan to send the Robins to the Challenge Cup final.

"Brad will add depth to the top 30 squad," Panthers CEO Matt Cameron said. external-link

"He is a talented playmaker and we believe he will flourish in Panthers colours."

Schneider has made a total of eight appearances for Hull KR after joining to provide cover with Jordan Abdull ruled out with a hamstring injury.