David Fifita, known affectionally as 'The Big Bopper', played 153 games for Trinity in two spells

Prop David Fifita has played his last game of his second stint with Wakefield Trinity, after he returned to Australia and confirmed his retirement.

The 34-year-old has played 183 career games, with 153 of those for Trinity.

Tonga forward Fifita, who also played for Cronulla in Australia, returned mid-season to help Wakefield's fight their now all-but-confirmed relegation.

"I can't thank Dave enough for coming over how he did and helping continue our fight," said boss Mark Applegarth.

"It shows the mark of his character and him as a person. We wish him and his family all the best with their new addition and I'm sure everybody understands that family comes first."

Fifita's final game was last Friday's defeat by Catalans Dragons, which leaves them four points behind Castleford - who have a superior points difference.

Trinity would need to win both remaining games against top-six hopefuls Leigh and Hull KR, with Castleford failing to secure another point in games against Wigan and Leeds, with a 32-point swing.