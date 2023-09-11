Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Jones had a 2019 season to remember, helping Salford to the Grand Final and earning selection on Wayne Bennett's Great Britain tour of the southern hemisphere

Huddersfield Giants have released back-rower Josh Jones from his contract by mutual consent, as he continues to deal with concussion-related issues.

The 30-year-old, who has scored 55 tries in 283 games since his debut for St Helens in 2012, had only featured four times in 2023, the last in March.

Great Britain representative Jones played 51 games for the Claret and Gold, under ex-Salford boss Ian Watson.

"This is a sad day," managing director Richard Thewlis told the club website.

"It brings to an end our partnership which had in previous seasons brought great success. The loss for us for the vast majority of the year of a key strike backrower has proven a blow to our hopes and has emphasized the importance that a fully fit and firing Josh Jones brings to any team."

Jones won a Super League title with St Helens in 2014 before moving to rugby union side Exeter Chiefs for 2015-16, although his time in the other code was short-lived.

His return to league came at Salford in 2016, where along with Watson he experienced a Grand Final appearance in 2019, losing to former club Saints - form which led to a GB Lions call-up by Wayne Bennett.

Hull had already signed him for the 2020 season, but post-Covid symptoms hampered his game-time and he joined Giants the following year.