Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The BBC will broadcast five England rugby league international matches this autumn featuring the men's, women's and wheelchair teams.

England's men face Tonga in the first Test series between the two sides, with all three games on BBC One.

The women's team take on Wales in Leeds on 4 November on BBC Two.

On 5 November on BBC Two, Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winners England face France in a repeat of last year's showpiece final.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said following the success of the corporation's coverage of the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, it was a "privilege" to continue to broadcast rugby league internationals.

Rhodri Jones, managing director of Rugby League Commercial, added that BBC Sport's free-to-air broadcast of last year's major tournament "ensured that the success of all three teams was celebrated by the widest possible audience".

Autumn internationals coverage details

Sunday, 22 October

England men v Tonga men, first Test, Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, 14:30 BST, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 28 October

England men v Tonga men, second Test, John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, 14:30 BST, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 4 November

England women v Wales women, Headingley Stadium, Leeds, 12:00 GMT, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

England men v Tonga men, third Test, Headingley Stadium, Leeds, 14:30 GMT, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Sunday, 5 November

England wheelchair v France wheelchair, First Direct Arena, Leeds, 15:15 GMT, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

All games will also be on the BBC Sport website and app.