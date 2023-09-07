Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wesley Bruins will be reunited with Sam Burgess, having spent time at South Sydney with the Wire's 2024 coach

Warrington Wolves have signed centre Wesley Bruines from Super League rivals St Helens for the 2024 season onwards, on an initial one-year deal.

The 20-year-old is yet to play for Saints following his move from Australian side South Sydney Rabbitohs' development squad earlier this year.

Bruines will be reunited with former Souths coach Sam Burgess, who will take charge at Warrington in 2024.

"Sam explained his vision of what he wants to do," Bruines said.

"He also told me how he wants to develop me as a player. It's going to be a big pre-season for me and hopefully I can put my name out there to compete for a starting shirt."

While the former Wakefield academy player has only been part of matchday squads at Saints, he does have first-team experience on loan to Swinton and North Wales.

Director of rugby and interim boss Gary Chambers described Bruines as "a talented young player", while Burgess highlighted his "great work ethic, skill, and youth".