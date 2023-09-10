Super League: Salford Red Devils 24-20 Warrington Wolves - Sam Stone earns vital extra-time win
|Betfred Super League
|Salford Red Devils (12) 24
|Tries: Hellewell, Croft 2, Stone Goals: Sneyd 4
|Warrington Wolves (6) 20
|Tries: Nicholson, Currie, Williams Goals: Ratchford 4
Sam Stone kept Salford's top six hopes alive with a winning try in extra-time against play-off rivals Warrington.
Ben Hellewell and Brodie Croft's tries put Salford 12-6 up at half-time after Matty Nicholson was gifted the opener.
A Ben Currie try and Stefan Ratchford's penalty edged Warrington ahead again, only for Croft to restore Salford's lead with his second score.
George Williams again put Wolves up, only for a Marc Sneyd kick to send the game to extra-time where Stone won it.
More to follow.
Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Singleton, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Hellewell, Stone, Atkin.
Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, Dixon, Addy, Bourouh.
Warrington Wolves: Dufty, J Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Mikaele, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Harrison.
Interchanges: Clark, Kasiano, Dudson, Crowther.
Referee: Liam Moore.
It’s just pure dross from Wire - endless mistakes and never up for it when it matters.
Currie Ratchford Mautatia Dufty Dudson.
I must point out that the Referees in general are appalling