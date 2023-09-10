Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford Red Devils' Brodie Croft celebrates scoring his side's third try

Betfred Super League Salford Red Devils (12) 24 Tries: Hellewell, Croft 2, Stone Goals: Sneyd 4 Warrington Wolves (6) 20 Tries: Nicholson, Currie, Williams Goals: Ratchford 4

Sam Stone kept Salford's top six hopes alive with a winning try in extra-time against play-off rivals Warrington.

Ben Hellewell and Brodie Croft's tries put Salford 12-6 up at half-time after Matty Nicholson was gifted the opener.

A Ben Currie try and Stefan Ratchford's penalty edged Warrington ahead again, only for Croft to restore Salford's lead with his second score.

George Williams again put Wolves up, only for a Marc Sneyd kick to send the game to extra-time where Stone won it.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Singleton, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Hellewell, Stone, Atkin.

Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, Dixon, Addy, Bourouh.

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, J Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Mikaele, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Harrison.

Interchanges: Clark, Kasiano, Dudson, Crowther.

Referee: Liam Moore.