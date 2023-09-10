Close menu

Super League: Salford Red Devils 24-20 Warrington Wolves - Sam Stone earns vital extra-time win

Salford Red Devils' Brodie Croft celebrates scoring their third try
Betfred Super League
Salford Red Devils (12) 24
Tries: Hellewell, Croft 2, Stone Goals: Sneyd 4
Warrington Wolves (6) 20
Tries: Nicholson, Currie, Williams Goals: Ratchford 4

Sam Stone kept Salford's top six hopes alive with a winning try in extra-time against play-off rivals Warrington.

Ben Hellewell and Brodie Croft's tries put Salford 12-6 up at half-time after Matty Nicholson was gifted the opener.

A Ben Currie try and Stefan Ratchford's penalty edged Warrington ahead again, only for Croft to restore Salford's lead with his second score.

George Williams again put Wolves up, only for a Marc Sneyd kick to send the game to extra-time where Stone won it.

More to follow.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Singleton, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Hellewell, Stone, Atkin.

Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, Dixon, Addy, Bourouh.

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, J Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Mikaele, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Harrison.

Interchanges: Clark, Kasiano, Dudson, Crowther.

Referee: Liam Moore.

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 15:16

    Past caring now.
    It’s just pure dross from Wire - endless mistakes and never up for it when it matters.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 15:14

    A low quality game which is often the case when the pressure is on and its make or break. Thoroughly entertaining nonetheless, drama throughout - despite the lack of quality there was no lack of effort from either team and I thought the ref had a decent game and was consistent.

  • Comment posted by stirty, today at 15:14

    Sorry forgot Drinkwater Kasiano

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 15:14

    Cracking result lads 🙂 after that horrendous run we had we've started to find a bit of form again. Need to cut out the daft mistakes that led to a couple of Wires tries but a wins a win at this stage of the season 🙂

  • Comment posted by stirty, today at 15:12

    Hurry up Burgess and clear out the mess.
    Currie Ratchford Mautatia Dufty Dudson.
    I must point out that the Referees in general are appalling

