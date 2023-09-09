Close menu

Super League: Leeds 0-50 Wigan - Warriors crush Rhinos to take top spot

Jai Field celebrates his side's second try of the day
Jai Field scored the second of Wigan's nine tries on a bruising day for Leeds Rhinos
Betfred Super League
Leeds (0) 0
Wigan (22) 50
Tries: Wardle 3, Field, Marshall, Pearce-Paul, Miski, Farrell, Mago Goals: Smith 7

Jake Wardle scored a hat-trick as Wigan Warriors went back to the top of the Super League table by battering sorry Leeds Rhinos in hot conditions.

Two tries from Wardle plus scores from Jai Field and Liam Marshall gave the away side a 22-0 lead at half-time.

Kai Pearce-Paul added to their lead before Wardle waltzed over to complete his treble.

Abbas Miski, Liam Farrell and Patrick Mago went over late on to complete Wigan's biggest ever win at Headingley.

With two games of the regular season to go, Wigan, Catalans Dragons and St Helens are tied on 36 points at the top of the table, but the Warriors lead the way thanks to a vastly superior points difference.

Victories in their final matches, at home to Castleford and away at Leigh, should be enough to see Matt Peet's men claim the League Leaders' Shield for the sixth time.

Depleted Leeds are eighth in the table, but their hopes of finishing in the top six are now all but over and will be ended should Warrington win at Salford on Sunday.

The Rhinos thought they had taken the lead when Harry Newman picked up a loose ball and raced in unchallenged from the halfway line, but the try was ruled out by the video referee for a knock-on.

Wardle put the away side ahead shortly afterwards when he grabbed a high kick from Harry Smith and Field then dotted down after Rhyse Martin fumbled another high ball on the goal-line.

Marshall went over in the corner for his 20th try of the season after some lovely quick passing from the away side, before Wardle got his second when Wigan caught the Rhinos cold from a scrum.

Any chance for a fightback from Leeds, who had beaten Wigan in their past three Super League encounters, was ended in the opening moments of the second half when Pearce-Paul charged down a Luke Hooley kick and was then fed by Morgan Smithies to crash over.

After a scrappy 20 minutes, Wardle was able to just cruise over from 15 metres out after another Leeds handling error.

Miski sped over for his 22nd try of the season, Farrell powered over and then Mago scored in the final minute to put the icing on the cake as Wigan claimed a seventh successive Super League win in emphatic fashion.

Leeds now face a trip to Catalans on 16 September, by which time they are likely to be playing only for pride.

Leeds: Hooley, Fusitua, Newman, Martin, Handley, Gannon, Sinfield, Oledzki, O'Connor, Holroyd, McDonnell, Walters, Smith.

Interchanges: Lisone, Johnson, Ruan, Donaldson.

Wigan: Field, Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Ellis, O'Neill, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies, Byrne.

Interchanges: Powell, Nsemba, Mago, Dupree.

Referee: Jack Smith.

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 18:43

    Always great slamming Leeds.

  • Comment posted by The Greatest Game Of All, today at 18:41

    Something needs to change at Leeds - is it time for a change at the top??!!

    This simply is not good enough.

  • Comment posted by Its only me, today at 18:41

    Dreadful Leeds side.

    Dreadful Coaching team.

    Dreadful recruitment.

  • Comment posted by steve mardon, today at 18:36

    Worst Leeds team for many a year - sure players fall asleep listening to him - get Shaun Wane in

  • Comment posted by Ali Bongo, today at 18:22

    Taxi for Smith ! But who do they replace him with ? Its not a coach Leeds need its a miracle worker.

  • Comment posted by Lingfielder, today at 18:20

    Great performance by Wigan. Wigan’s pack looks stronger than it has done in many years. Proper grunt work from them.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 18:07

    Wigan looking ominous. Speed to burn.

    Dogs breakfast from Leeds. Couldn't see what the plan was in Rd 1 & still can't.

  • Comment posted by SpiceItUp, today at 18:02

    The chances of Leeds now making the play-offs looks hopeless.

    Leeds sit in a dismal eighth place, two points behind seventh-placed Salford and four points behind sixth-placed Warrington; those two play tomorrow against each other!

    What has happened to Leeds?

    • Reply posted by templar , today at 18:10

      templar replied:
      They got complacent

  • Comment posted by Blackstone23, today at 18:01

    As a Saints fan it pains me to say Wigan will probably finish top as their PD is significantly better that either Cat Dragons or Saints. However, don't rule our a shock result on way to GF - there's one almost every year!

    • Reply posted by GT, today at 18:15

      GT replied:
      Agree, we should beat Cas but Leigh will be up for it

  • Comment posted by redheadedqueen, today at 17:57

    Smith claims its a 'transition process'. Bye bye...

  • Comment posted by Dave Gale, today at 17:57

    Men against boys today. Poorest Leeds team in years and Smith is out of his depth.

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 18:18

      Leaguefan replied:
      Unlike you?

  • Comment posted by GT, today at 17:56

    That try from two forwards, Nsemba and Mago interchanging passes and then scoring says it all about the all-round ability of this team
    I enjoyed that try the most (did French and Field play btw?)

    • Reply posted by Double13, today at 18:36

      Double13 replied:
      Yeah Field scored a try and set a few up did you only catch the last five minutes 😄

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 17:53

    And Leeds are supposed to be one of the top clubs in this competition ? Another embarrassing day for the game, how many more can it take before the paying public turn to tiddlywinks or bog snorkling ?

    • Reply posted by GraceJonesfan, today at 18:01

      GraceJonesfan replied:
      Wigan are the biggest club in rugby league.The sport needs them to be strong more than Leeds.

  • Comment posted by RLXIII, today at 17:53

    Will a home 50 nil point to a new head coach?

    • Reply posted by The Greatest Game Of All, today at 18:43

      The Greatest Game Of All replied:
      I think it has to and maybe Leeds need a change further up too!

  • Comment posted by springsteenisgod, today at 17:52

    Fabulous performance from Wigan, both in defence and attack. Hitting their stride just at the right time of the regular season. Keep it up and the Grand Final will be ours. 'We are the boys, still at the top, the kings of rugby and it's never gonna stop'.

    • Reply posted by RLXIII, today at 17:54

      RLXIII replied:
      It's obviously escaped you that Saints have won the last four Grand Finals...

  • Comment posted by Double13, today at 17:49

    I think Leeds are a club in trouble for a few years ahead now I thought they were a dangerous side early in season. What's gone wrong Rhino fans ?

    • Reply posted by David, today at 17:57

      David replied:
      They should never have got rid of Bielsa 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by BessantJ, today at 17:47

    Stunning Wigan win!

