Super League: Wakefield Trinity 10-18 Catalans: Dragons keep League Leaders' Shield hopes alive
|Betfred Super League
|Wakefield (0) 10
|Tries: Tanginoa, Kershaw, Goal: Jowitt
|Catalans (12) 18
|Tries: Johnstone, Keighran, Davies Goals: Keighran 3
Catalans Dragons bounced back from back-to-back defeats to keep their League Leaders' Shield hopes alive and plunge gutsy Wakefield closer to relegation.
Tom Johnstone made it six tries in three against his old club in 2023 to put Catalans ahead, and Adam Keighran added to the lead off a switch play.
Tom Davies plunged in at the corner to give Catalans daylight in a tense game in sticky conditions.
Kelepi Tanginoa and Lee Kershaw crossed late on, but it was too late for Trinity.
More to follow.
Wakefield: Jowitt; Senior, Griffin, Croft, Kershaw; Lino, Gale; Atoni, Hood, Battye, Proctor, Ashurst, Pitts
Interchanges: Kay, Fifita, Tanginoa, Eseh.
Sin-bin: Eseh (26).
Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Keighran, Romano, Johnstone; Tomkins, Pearce; McMeeken, McIlorum, Navarrete, Seguier, Whitley, Garcia
Interchanges: Bousquet, Da Costa, Chan, Ma'u.
Referee: Aaron Moore.
