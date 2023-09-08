Close menu

Super League: Wakefield Trinity 10-18 Catalans: Dragons keep League Leaders' Shield hopes alive

By Matt NewsumBBC Sport at the Be Well Support Stadium

Catalans celebrate a score
Tom Johnstone and Adam Keighran got the Dragons tries
Betfred Super League
Wakefield (0) 10
Tries: Tanginoa, Kershaw, Goal: Jowitt
Catalans (12) 18
Tries: Johnstone, Keighran, Davies Goals: Keighran 3

Catalans Dragons bounced back from back-to-back defeats to keep their League Leaders' Shield hopes alive and plunge gutsy Wakefield closer to relegation.

Tom Johnstone made it six tries in three against his old club in 2023 to put Catalans ahead, and Adam Keighran added to the lead off a switch play.

Tom Davies plunged in at the corner to give Catalans daylight in a tense game in sticky conditions.

Kelepi Tanginoa and Lee Kershaw crossed late on, but it was too late for Trinity.

More to follow.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Senior, Griffin, Croft, Kershaw; Lino, Gale; Atoni, Hood, Battye, Proctor, Ashurst, Pitts

Interchanges: Kay, Fifita, Tanginoa, Eseh.

Sin-bin: Eseh (26).

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Keighran, Romano, Johnstone; Tomkins, Pearce; McMeeken, McIlorum, Navarrete, Seguier, Whitley, Garcia

Interchanges: Bousquet, Da Costa, Chan, Ma'u.

Referee: Aaron Moore.

  • Comment posted by siblfc, today at 21:40

    Really hope Wakey can conjure a win before the season end to relegate Cas. As a Chemics fan, whose team got relegated because we reallocated funds to meet SL ground requirements, it still frustrates that Cas still play in a stadium, which whilst can have a great atmosphere, has a stadium which doesn’t approach supposed SL criteria, and is not much better than a hovel.

