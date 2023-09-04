Hull FC prop Scott Taylor is keen to spend more time with family on retirement at the end of this season

Hull FC prop Scott Taylor says being able to play with his young son in the future with a healthy body is behind his decision to retire this off season.

Taylor won four England caps plus Super League titles and Challenge Cups within his 51 tries in 323 games for six clubs including Hull KR and Wigan Warriors.

The 32-year-old knows there is no guarantee of being fit and well on retirement from the rigours of league.

"It was the biggest reason," Taylor told BBC Radio Humberside.

"Anyone who watches me and knows me will know I'm someone who plays with passion and an all-or-nothing type of guy.

"I put my body on the line, and if I'm not running as hard as I can and committing in defence that's not me. I base my game on passion, energy and lifting people around me by leading by example.

"It takes its toll over 15 or 16 years. I feel I can walk away now with my body in a good enough position where I can work on it and rehab it and make sure I've a great quality of life with my family.

"I want to be able to run around the garden and play with them."

Having enjoyed a largely injury-free career, Taylor's output has been hampered by foot and shoulder injuries in recent years.

The relentless nature of his position, repeatedly carting the ball into tacklers, requires a lot of mental and physical fortitude, which becomes harder to find when trying to battle with those knocks and bangs.

Instead, once this season is over he can focus on his business and family, and there is also hope he will remain in rugby league in some capacity with hometown club Hull.

"I've always wanted to go out on my terms, I don't think many rugby league players are able to do that," Taylor added.

"I've been able to set up stuff away from rugby.

"I'm a very proud guy, if you're not getting the best Scott Taylor out there then I'm too proud that I'd be embarrassed.

"I like to play to a certain level and to be a leader as well, one of the best out there; as every year goes on you have to do more and more to get out on the pitch, look after injuries you've got, I've had a few and [I'm] working really hard just to get on the pitch and to try and perform at that level.

"Deep down at a push could I potentially keep that going next year? Maybe. But I don't want to do a year too long and let down the club I love and be sat there getting paid to do a job that I'm not doing."