Zane Tetevano was sent off against Wigan Warriors on 12 May in what proved to be his final appearance for the club

Leeds Rhinos have released prop Zane Tetevano from his contract to allow him to return home to New Zealand, as he recovers from heart surgery.

Leeds said in a statement that "he will be unable to return to action this year so has been released to return home to begin the next chapter of his career".

The New Zealand international made 47 appearances for the Rhinos in three seasons and scored three tries.

The 32-year-old told the club website: external-link "I would like to thank everyone at the Rhinos for the support they have given me over the past three years.

"Especially I would like to thank all the staff at the Leeds General Infirmary who have looked after me so much since my stroke and heart operation.

"I will always remember my time in Leeds fondly, and I wish Rohan Smith and the team all the best for the rest of this season and the years ahead."