Leigh were leading 16-12 when the floodlights failed, although not all of the power around the ground was lost

The final 32 minutes of the Super League game between Leigh Leopards and Huddersfield Giants will be played at 15:00 BST on Sunday.

The match between the two sides on Friday was abandoned with just 48 minutes played because of a floodlight failure at Leigh Sports Village.

Leigh were 16-12 ahead when the lights went out.

The Rugby Football League board has ordered that the match be resumed from the point at which it was interrupted.

Both sides are still in the play-off picture - with the Leopards fourth in the table and Huddersfield ninth, four points outside the top six.

With only three more weeks of the regular season remaining before the play-offs, the RFL board considered a number of factors before making a "unanimous decision" to finish the game on Sunday.

These included fairness to both teams, the welfare of both sets of players, the ability of spectators to watch the match and logistical issues at Leigh Sports Village.

Both Leigh and Huddersfield play their next fixtures on Friday, 8 September.

There are no specific criteria in RFL's operational rules external-link regarding the time elapsed in a match before a result should stand, or at what point it should be replayed.

Such matters are left entirely to the discretion of the RFL's independent board.

"The match will resume exactly as it was left on Friday night - in terms of the numbers of interchanges remaining, and with the same team of match officials," an RFL statement said.

The clubs will make further announcements regarding ticketing arrangements for the resumption of the match.