Rodrick Tai: Warrington Wolves sign Papua New Guinea centre
Warrington Wolves have signed Papua New Guinea centre Rodrick Tai on a 12-month deal for the 2024 season.
The 24-year-old will join the Super League side from NRL team Dolphins.
He played at the Halliwell Jones Stadium during the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, and scored two tries in their win over the Cook Islands.
"I'm looking forward now to giving my all in pre-season, working hard and playing my part next year," he told the club website.