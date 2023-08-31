Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rodrick Tai joined Dolphins from Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters

Warrington Wolves have signed Papua New Guinea centre Rodrick Tai on a 12-month deal for the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old will join the Super League side from NRL team Dolphins.

He played at the Halliwell Jones Stadium during the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, and scored two tries in their win over the Cook Islands.