Paul Vaughan (left) scored two tries and Ben Currie one during Warrington's 11-try haul

Betfred Super League Warrington (18) 66 Tries: Vaughan 2, Dufty 2, Currie, Clark, Nicholson, Ashton, Williams 2, Harrison Goals: Ratchford 11 Castleford (6) 12 Tries: Hall, Eden Goals: Widdop 2

Warrington Wolves moved up to fifth as they ran in 11 tries to thrash struggling Castleford Tigers.

Matt Dufty, Paul Vaughan and George Williams all got two tries with one each for five other Wolves players.

The try-fest ensured Warrington recorded successive Super League wins for the first time since May and stay on course for a play-off spot.

Castleford remain in deep trouble, two points clear of bottom-placed Wakefield Trinity with three games left.

Success away to Hull FC seven days ago had ended a run of eight straight losses for the Wire which had threatened to derail their season.

Despite an early score from young Castleford prop Sam Hall, three tries in quick succession from Vaughan, Dufty - and a 100th career try for Ben Currie - had them in control.

To make matters worse for Cas, they had lost three players to injury by the half-hour mark with Hall and fellow prop George Lawler failing head injury assessments and centre Charbel Tasipale injuring his hamstring.

Greg Eden's early second-half try made it a six-point game but the Tigers' hopes were not helped by Jacob Miller receiving a yellow card for a high tackle on Peter Mata'utia.

With the visitors down to 12, the Wire ran in four scores in those 10 minutes with Dufty, Daryl Clark, Matty Nicholson and Matty Ashton all touching down.

And Warrington ran riot in the closing stages with further scores from Williams with two, James Harrison and Vaughan again, while Stefan Ratchford was flawless with 11 kicks out of 11.

While the home side look upwards, Castleford's points difference took a battering. If Wakefield defeat St Helens at home tomorrow, the Tigers will slip to the bottom as they fight to avoid relegation.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Mikaele, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Harrison.

Interchanges: Clark, Kasiano, Philbin, Crowther.

Castleford: Widdop; Wallis, Tasipale, Turner, Eden; Austin, Miller; Hall, Lawler, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Martin, Johnstone, Foster, Tsikrikas.

Sin-bin: Miller (51)

Referee: Jack Smith.