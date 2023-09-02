Prop Sam Lisone had never previously scored a try for Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League Hull FC (4) 12 Tries: Swift, Barron, Scott Leeds (18) 28 Tries: Hooley, Lisone 3, Fusitu'a Goals: Martin 4

Sam Lisone grabbed a hat-trick as Leeds Rhinos kept alive their slim hopes of a play-off spot with victory at Hull FC.

Samoa prop Lisone had never scored a try for Leeds but scored twice in the first half and once after the break.

Lisone's treble, along with tries from Matt Hooley and David Fusitu'a, means Leeds are four points behind the top six with three games to go.

Hull, for whom Adam Swift, Harvey Barron and Cam Scott scored, are 10th and out of the play-off picture.

Both teams knew they had to win this game, but it was the Rhinos who struck first thanks to full-back Hooley, before Swift went in at the corner for the home side.

Then Lisone took over. The prop, who arrived from NRL side Gold Coast Titans at the start of the season, was sent over by James Donaldson for his first try, before he used his power to drive over for his second.

When winger Fusitu'a scored early in the second period, the Rhinos looked on for a very comfortable victory.

Yet Barron and Scott both grabbed tries for the hosts to reduce the gap to 10 points and Leeds had to defend hard to stop the deficit being reduced further.

But Lisone burst through from 20 metres to complete his hat-trick and seal the victory for the Rhinos.

However, it remains a very tall order for them to make the play-offs as they have to make up that four-point gap and they face top two Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons in their next two games.

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It wasn't the performance we were after, particularly first half. We were way better second half.

"In the first half, there was a lack of intensity. Leeds were more intense than us and they deserved the win."

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Sam (Lisone) clearly had some big plays that influenced the game but his physical presence over the last three or four months has been an upside of our team.

"He made the most of his minutes and he really made an impact. It's nice for him to get the tries but it was more the impact he had on the game for us."

Hull FC: Shaul; Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, Barron; Lovodua, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Taylor, Lane, Savelio, Cator.

Interchanges: Brown, Dwyer, Hoy, Satae.

Leeds: Hooley; Fusitu'a, Newman, Roberts, Olpherts; Martin, Sinfield; Oledzki, O'Connor, Holroyd, McDonnell, Walters, Smith.

Interchanges: Gannon, Lisone, Ruan, Donaldson.

Referee: Tom Grant.