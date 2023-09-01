Close menu

Super League: Wigan 26-8 Salford - In-form Warriors run in five tries to go top

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments22

Jai Field celebrates Wigan's fourth try with fellow Aussie Bevan French
Wigan moved above Catalans to go top on points difference
Betfred Super League
Wigan (20) 26
Tries: Farrell, Miski, Wardle, Field, King Goals: Smith 3
Salford (4) 8
Try: Sio Goals: Brierley 2

In-form Wigan Warriors returned to the top of Super League as they turned on the style to comfortably beat Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

The rampant Warriors ran in five tries as they edged back above Catalans Dragons into top spot.

That made it five wins on the trot since the disappointment of their golden-point Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Hull KR in late July.

But it was Rovers' victory over the French club that sent Wigan top.

It took 20 minutes for the first try to come when Liam Farrell sidestepped his way over after being fed by Harry Smith, just after Ryan Brierley had opened the scoring with a penalty.

Three more followed before the break from top scorer Abbas Miski, his 21st of the season, Jake Wardle and Jai Field, plus two conversions from Smith.

All the Red Devils had to offer before the turn-round was another Brierley penalty as they trailed 20-4 at half-time.

Toby King scored the fifth try after the break, also converted by Smith, before a late consolation Salford try from Ken Sio.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Powell, Shorrocks, Mago, Nsemba.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Singleton, Ackers, Partington, Watkins, Stone, Addy.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Hellewell.

Referee: Chris Kendall.

Last ten meetings:

Salford 6, Wigan 26 (SLR16, 25/6/23)

Wigan 20, Salford 16 (SLR6, 24/3/23)

Salford 12, Wigan 30 (SLR15, 10/6/22)

Wigan 30, Salford 24 (SLR10, 24/4/22)

Wigan 20, Salford 0 (CCR6, 25/3/22)

Wigan 16, Salford 6 (SLR18, 6/8/21)

Salford 16, Wigan 17 (SLR7, 22/5/21)

Wigan 58, Salford 12 (SLR17, 23/10/20)

(at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens)

Salford 18, Wigan 14 (SLR7, 13/3/20)

Wigan 4, Salford 28 (SLFE, 4/10/19)

Super League summary

Wigan won 49

Salford won 8 (includes win in 2019 play-offs)

Wigan highest score: 70-4 (H, 2001) (also widest margin)

Salford highest score: 31-30 (H, 2001); 31-16 (A, 2017) (Widest margin: 28-4, A, 2019 FE)

WILLIE ISA needs one appearance to reach 200 for Wigan Warriors.

- Debut: Catalans Dragons (h) (SL) (W12-6) (Second row) (5 February, 2016)

MORGAN SMITHIES needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

- 99 for Wigan Warriors (2019-2023)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

MARC SNEYD needs eight points to reach 2,000 (Super League).

- 541 for Salford Red Devils/City Reds (2010-2013, 2022-2023)

- 1,225 for Hull FC (2015-2021)

- 226 for Castleford Tigers (2014, loan)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Geoff, today at 23:08

    Never seen so many mistakes by a referee, who is supposed to be one of the best.
    Totally inept and denied Field what would have been a brilliant try.
    We've not won anything yet but hitting some good form at the important part of the season. So let's say it's looking promising.
    Thanks for the leg up tonight KR

  • Comment posted by Mark Hudson, today at 23:01

    Joke of a referee

  • Comment posted by bazo, today at 22:47

    With a little help from the ref,the least penalised team in sl its a joke

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:57

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      If other teams were as clean as Wigan perhaps the game would be even more attractive.

  • Comment posted by Whitley, today at 22:41

    Anyone but Wigan

    • Reply posted by MrBlueSky, today at 22:50

      MrBlueSky replied:
      Never mind. Mummy will be up with your cocoa and a biscuit soon to tuck you in.

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 22:40

    Not sure of the appeal here. You can watch this type of biff outside your local flat roofed pub on a Saturday night

  • Comment posted by GT, today at 22:35

    Haven't seen a slow mo replay of that Field break that was brought back for a Wigan pen but it looked like a try of the season in real time

  • Comment posted by belarusian warrior, today at 22:26

    The cream has risen to the top.......

    We are the boys......

    • Reply posted by john harrisons head, today at 22:37

      john harrisons head replied:
      It will soon 5 in a row anyone

  • Comment posted by WTID83, today at 22:04

    Cornt speyk.

    • Reply posted by GT, today at 22:37

      GT replied:
      Corse tha con

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 22:00

    Should be thanking KR for the result of the night.

    • Reply posted by Billyboy, today at 22:19

      Billyboy replied:
      Yes we accept your thanks, now just need to knock you out of the play offs!

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured