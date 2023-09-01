Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan moved above Catalans to go top on points difference

Betfred Super League Wigan (20) 26 Tries: Farrell, Miski, Wardle, Field, King Goals: Smith 3 Salford (4) 8 Try: Sio Goals: Brierley 2

In-form Wigan Warriors returned to the top of Super League as they turned on the style to comfortably beat Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

The rampant Warriors ran in five tries as they edged back above Catalans Dragons into top spot.

That made it five wins on the trot since the disappointment of their golden-point Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Hull KR in late July.

But it was Rovers' victory over the French club that sent Wigan top.

It took 20 minutes for the first try to come when Liam Farrell sidestepped his way over after being fed by Harry Smith, just after Ryan Brierley had opened the scoring with a penalty.

Three more followed before the break from top scorer Abbas Miski, his 21st of the season, Jake Wardle and Jai Field, plus two conversions from Smith.

All the Red Devils had to offer before the turn-round was another Brierley penalty as they trailed 20-4 at half-time.

Toby King scored the fifth try after the break, also converted by Smith, before a late consolation Salford try from Ken Sio.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Powell, Shorrocks, Mago, Nsemba.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Singleton, Ackers, Partington, Watkins, Stone, Addy.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Hellewell.

Referee: Chris Kendall.

Last ten meetings:

Salford 6, Wigan 26 (SLR16, 25/6/23)

Wigan 20, Salford 16 (SLR6, 24/3/23)

Salford 12, Wigan 30 (SLR15, 10/6/22)

Wigan 30, Salford 24 (SLR10, 24/4/22)

Wigan 20, Salford 0 (CCR6, 25/3/22)

Wigan 16, Salford 6 (SLR18, 6/8/21)

Salford 16, Wigan 17 (SLR7, 22/5/21)

Wigan 58, Salford 12 (SLR17, 23/10/20)

(at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens)

Salford 18, Wigan 14 (SLR7, 13/3/20)

Wigan 4, Salford 28 (SLFE, 4/10/19)

Super League summary

Wigan won 49

Salford won 8 (includes win in 2019 play-offs)

Wigan highest score: 70-4 (H, 2001) (also widest margin)

Salford highest score: 31-30 (H, 2001); 31-16 (A, 2017) (Widest margin: 28-4, A, 2019 FE)

WILLIE ISA needs one appearance to reach 200 for Wigan Warriors.

- Debut: Catalans Dragons (h) (SL) (W12-6) (Second row) (5 February, 2016)

MORGAN SMITHIES needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

- 99 for Wigan Warriors (2019-2023)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

MARC SNEYD needs eight points to reach 2,000 (Super League).

- 541 for Salford Red Devils/City Reds (2010-2013, 2022-2023)

- 1,225 for Hull FC (2015-2021)

- 226 for Castleford Tigers (2014, loan)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)